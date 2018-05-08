Dr. Brendese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Brendese, MD
Overview
Dr. John Brendese, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Brendese works at
Locations
Brendese, John A MD PC297 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Not many docs like him left. Methodical, well-trained & effective. He asks pertinent questions & listens to his patients. He is able to explain what he’s diagnosed very well (in layman’s terms) & gives charts or notes to guide those under his care. Generous with prescriptions & wants the best for your dermatology health. I sought his care even though he does not take my insurance; worth every penny. Kudos, Dr. Brendese & secretary Sandy. Gratefully, Cindy Lather Wheeler
About Dr. John Brendese, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831356245
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brendese accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brendese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brendese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brendese.
