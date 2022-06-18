Overview

Dr. John Brendese, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Brendese works at Joint & Muscle Medical Care in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.