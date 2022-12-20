Dr. John Brendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brendel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Brendel, MD is a Registered Nurse in Rice Lake, WI. They completed their residency with University of Virginia
Locations
Interventional Pain Specialists of Wisconsin2021 Cenex Dr Unit J, Rice Lake, WI 54868 Directions (715) 312-4072Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Pain Specialists of Wisconsin - Hudson Clinic411 Stageline Rd Ste 120, Hudson, WI 54016 Directions (262) 274-7828
Hospital Affiliations
- Amery Hospital and Clinic
- Cumberland Healthcare
- Hudson Hospital and Clinic
- Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with results.
About Dr. John Brendel, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- 1073596052
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Anesthesiology
