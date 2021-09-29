Overview

Dr. John Brebbia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center and Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.



Dr. Brebbia works at Medical Star Partner Fmy Prac/Sgy in Olney, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.