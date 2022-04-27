Overview

Dr. John Brazill, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Brazill works at Bakersfield Pain Management in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.