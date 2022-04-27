See All Anesthesiologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. John Brazill, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Brazill, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3 (58)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Brazill, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Brazill works at Bakersfield Pain Management in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin D. Trinh M.d. & John L. Brazill M.d.
    2323 16th St Ste 504, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 395-1335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Facet Joint Pain
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Facet Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brazill?

    Apr 27, 2022
    I would definitely recommend Dr Brazil !
    — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Brazill, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Brazill, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brazill to family and friends

    Dr. Brazill's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brazill

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Brazill, MD.

    About Dr. John Brazill, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144238429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCI Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UC-Irvine Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • King Drew Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Brazill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brazill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brazill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brazill works at Bakersfield Pain Management in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brazill’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Brazill, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.