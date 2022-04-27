Dr. John Brazill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brazill, MD
Overview
Dr. John Brazill, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Locations
Kevin D. Trinh M.d. & John L. Brazill M.d.2323 16th St Ste 504, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-1335
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr Brazil !
About Dr. John Brazill, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144238429
Education & Certifications
- UCI Med Ctr
- UC-Irvine Med Ctr
- King Drew Medical Center
- St George's University
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brazill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazill speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazill.
