Overview

Dr. John Bray, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bray works at Allergy Alliance of the Permian Basin in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.