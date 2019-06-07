See All Allergists & Immunologists in Midland, TX
Dr. John Bray, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (77)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Bray, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bray works at Allergy Alliance of the Permian Basin in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Alliance of the Permian Basin
    606b N Kent St, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 561-8183
  2. 2
    Allergy Alliance/Sleep Center of Southwest
    606 Kent St Ste B, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 561-8183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adult Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 07, 2019
    My son’s prescription expired. I called the office, and they called it in immediately. Dr. Bray also called I. A preventative tami-flu for him when everyone in the house had the flu. The family doctor wouldn’t provide a prescription without seeing him first. The pediatrician’s office was already closed for the day. Dr bray’s extended hours made that possible.
    Susan — Jun 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Bray, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669463899
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Residency
    • University Miami
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bray works at Allergy Alliance of the Permian Basin in Midland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bray’s profile.

    Dr. Bray has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

