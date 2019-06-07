Dr. John Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Bray, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Allergy Alliance of the Permian Basin606b N Kent St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 561-8183
Allergy Alliance/Sleep Center of Southwest606 Kent St Ste B, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 561-8183
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My son’s prescription expired. I called the office, and they called it in immediately. Dr. Bray also called I. A preventative tami-flu for him when everyone in the house had the flu. The family doctor wouldn’t provide a prescription without seeing him first. The pediatrician’s office was already closed for the day. Dr bray’s extended hours made that possible.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Duke University
- University Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bray has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bray speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.