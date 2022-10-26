Dr. John Braswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Braswell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Braswell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Dr. Braswell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center - Baton Rouge5408 Flanders Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-5554Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
The Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center - Zachary1673 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 769-5554Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braswell?
No wait time!! Dr. Braswell is very concerned, knowledgeable & persistent in your healthcare needs. His office personnel is very nice and helpful as well.
About Dr. John Braswell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164493458
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Baptist Medical Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braswell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braswell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braswell works at
Dr. Braswell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braswell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Braswell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braswell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.