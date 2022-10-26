Overview

Dr. John Braswell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.



Dr. Braswell works at The Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Zachary, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.