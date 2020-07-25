Dr. John Brantley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brantley, MD
Overview
Dr. John Brantley, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Brantley works at
Locations
-
1
Calais Dermatology Associates5220 Flanders Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brantley?
I’ve been going to Dr. John B. Brantley for over 10 years. Appointments were easy to book, Calais Dermatology offers a text message method to confirm your appointment date & time, which is convenient and serves as reminder .Dr. Brantley’s assistant Lauren greeted me & showed me to the examination room, she was very professional & friendly while conducting her part of the exam & prepping & documentation process of my biopsy samples .Dr.Brantley is very personable & professional, easy to discuss your dermatology issues with, and answered my questions /concerns in an understandable way, he’s up to date with the latest Dermatology methods & practices ( 45 years’ experience ). Every one of my visits has been stress-free, the entire staff works as a TEAM to ensure your visit is professional and friendly. I have would continue to recommend Dr.John Brantley for someone needing to Dermatology services
About Dr. John Brantley, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1629006630
Education & Certifications
- Earl K Long Med Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- LSU
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brantley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brantley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brantley works at
Dr. Brantley has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brantley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brantley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brantley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.