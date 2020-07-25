Overview

Dr. John Brantley, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Brantley works at Calais Dermatology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.