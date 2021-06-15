Dr. John Brangan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brangan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brangan, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Brangan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chelmsford, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Brangan works at
Locations
-
1
Great Hill Dental Chelmsford122 Chelmsford St, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 216-3386
-
2
Great Hill Dental Somerville20 Holland St Ste 400, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 420-8609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brangan?
Yes, I will recommend Dr. Brangan. I was very pleased that he addressed my immediate concern for my visit. Then took the time to give me options to think about for my future decisions about more extensive work. Everyone was very helpful in the office. Thank you so much!
About Dr. John Brangan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1972570968
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brangan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brangan accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brangan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brangan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brangan works at
Dr. Brangan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brangan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brangan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brangan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.