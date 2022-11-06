Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Brady, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Brady, DO is a Dermatologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
Dr. Brady works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center PC798 Hausman Rd Ste 310, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 432-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brady?
Dr. Brady is very kind and caring for his patients. He spends time needed and your never rushed. I would recommend him for Mohs surgery.
About Dr. John Brady, DO
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1548257546
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Naval Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.