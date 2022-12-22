Dr. John Bradway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bradway, MD
Overview
Dr. John Bradway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
OrthoArizona - Scottsdale Ironwood Square10213 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-6005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, informative & good sense of humor.
About Dr. John Bradway, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
