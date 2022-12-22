Overview

Dr. John Bradway, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Bradway works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.