Dr. John Boyle, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Boyle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adena Pike Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste G15, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Pike Medical Center
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boyle is an amazing Dr. Explains things so you can understand and listens to all of your questions and concerns. Also great surgeon. I would double the 5 star rating.
About Dr. John Boyle, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1457354680
Education & Certifications
- Colmery O'Neill Va Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyle has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
