Dr. John Boyle, DPM

Podiatry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Boyle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adena Pike Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Boyle works at Adena Bone and Joint in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adena Health Pavilion
    4437 State Route 159 Ste G15, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-4598

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Pike Medical Center
  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Heel Spur
Stress Fracture of Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Diabetic Foot Conditions
Foot Conditions
Foot Infections
Foot Injuries
Foot Pain
Foot Wounds
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Leg Ulcer
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2021
    Dr. Boyle is an amazing Dr. Explains things so you can understand and listens to all of your questions and concerns. Also great surgeon. I would double the 5 star rating.
    Carl DeWitt — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. John Boyle, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457354680
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Colmery O'Neill Va Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Boyle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyle works at Adena Bone and Joint in Chillicothe, OH. View the full address on Dr. Boyle’s profile.

    Dr. Boyle has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

