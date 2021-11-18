Overview

Dr. John Bousquet III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Bousquet III works at Baylor Family Medicine in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.