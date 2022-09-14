Dr. John Boulos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Boulos, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Boulos, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Boulos works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Big Foot579 Cranbury Rd Ste G, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 979-2035
-
2
United Foot And Ankle103 State Route 36, Union Beach, NJ 07735 Directions (732) 979-2035
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boulos?
excellent and caring doctor. amazing staff. many convenient offices. great hours.
About Dr. John Boulos, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1790029072
Education & Certifications
- New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boulos works at
Dr. Boulos speaks Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.