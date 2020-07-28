Overview

Dr. John Bouldin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp; Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine|George Washington University School Of Medicine &amp;amp; Health Sci and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Bouldin works at LewisGale Physicians in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.