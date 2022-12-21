Dr. John Bottros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bottros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bottros, MD
Dr. John Bottros, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 389-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Answered all my questions and concerns. Smart and compassionate.
About Dr. John Bottros, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467635524
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
- Orthopedic Surgery
