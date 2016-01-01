Overview

Dr. John Both, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Both works at Robert K. Morris M.D. in Maumee, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.