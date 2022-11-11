See All Otolaryngologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. John Bosworth, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Bosworth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Bosworth works at The Centers For Advanced ENT Care in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Siegel , Bosworth and Sorensen Division (CADENT)
    15204 Omega Dr Ste 310, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 361-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Siegel and Bosworth Ear Nose and Throat Center P.A.
    15235 Shady Grove Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 361-9000
  3. 3
    Surgery Center Of Rockville
    2 Choke Cherry Rd Ste 125, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 330-8170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Nov 11, 2022
Dr.John Bosworth is an exceptional Doctor.He is truly very knowledgeable,caring and has a wonderful bedside manner. He makes sure that the patient has plenty of time to ask questions and I never felt rushed even though he has a busy schedule. Dr.Bosworth did all the necessary exams and procedures to get the proper diagnosis and explains the treatment plan in detail.I really appreciate his in depth explanations! The entire staff is very professional and pleasant and go out of their way to make you feel comfortable!Booking appointments is easy and I would highly recommend this practice without any hesitation! If I could give 10 stars then I would but it wasn't an option!!
    Sherri L. — Nov 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Bosworth, MD
    About Dr. John Bosworth, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750339743
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    • National Naval Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University Of Health Sciences, Bethesda, MD
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Maryland, College Park
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
