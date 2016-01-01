See All Dermatologists in Fresno, CA
Dermatology
Dr. Scott Boswell, MD is a dermatologist in Fresno, CA. He currently practices at Central Valley Counseling Center and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Boswell Dermatology
    5701 N WEST AVE, Fresno, CA 93711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 238-2560

Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Lipomas
Skin Cancer
Warts
Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
Shingles
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1295936961
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
