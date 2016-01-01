Dr. Scott Boswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Boswell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Boswell, MD is a dermatologist in Fresno, CA. He currently practices at Central Valley Counseling Center and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Boswell Dermatology5701 N WEST AVE, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (406) 238-2560
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Scott Boswell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1295936961
Admitting Hospitals
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boswell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boswell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boswell has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boswell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Boswell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boswell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boswell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boswell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.