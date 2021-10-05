Overview

Dr. John Boston, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Boston works at JOHN BOSTON DO PC in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.