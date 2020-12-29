Dr. John Bostanche, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bostanche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bostanche, DPM
Dr. John Bostanche, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Family Foot & Ankle Clinics of Wisconsin LLC6123 Green Bay Rd Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 884-0944
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Had bunion surgery from him. I am so pleased. It's been a few year, no pain. No scars. Fantastic.
About Dr. John Bostanche, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bostanche has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bostanche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bostanche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bostanche has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bostanche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostanche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostanche.
