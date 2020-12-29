Overview

Dr. John Bostanche, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Bostanche works at Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Center in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.