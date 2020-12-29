See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kenosha, WI
Dr. John Bostanche, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Bostanche, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Dr. Bostanche works at Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Center in Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Foot & Ankle Clinics of Wisconsin LLC
    6123 Green Bay Rd Ste 100, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 884-0944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2020
    Had bunion surgery from him. I am so pleased. It's been a few year, no pain. No scars. Fantastic.
    Cheri Hoff — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. John Bostanche, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821092420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bostanche, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bostanche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bostanche has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bostanche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bostanche works at Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Center in Kenosha, WI. View the full address on Dr. Bostanche’s profile.

    Dr. Bostanche has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bostanche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostanche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostanche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bostanche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bostanche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

