Dr. John Bordelon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordelon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bordelon, MD
Overview
Dr. John Bordelon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Bordelon works at
Locations
-
1
Beaches OBGYN1577 Roberts Dr Ste 323, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bordelon?
Listens to all concerns, very thorough. Great office staff!
About Dr. John Bordelon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881655207
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bordelon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bordelon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordelon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bordelon works at
Dr. Bordelon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bordelon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bordelon speaks French.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordelon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordelon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordelon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordelon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.