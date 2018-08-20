Dr. John Boozan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boozan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Boozan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Boozan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
John M. Boozan MD PA33 Overlook Rd Ste 407, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 277-1166
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 277-1166
Peter Lenchur MD LLC776 E 3rd Ave, Roselle, NJ 07203 Directions (908) 298-8558
Pain Management Institute PA475 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6716
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boozan recently operated on my cataract as he did on my other eye years before. He is highly competent efficient and caring. I recommend him for his excellent bedside manner and good results.
About Dr. John Boozan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265436174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boozan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boozan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boozan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boozan has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boozan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boozan speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boozan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boozan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boozan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boozan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.