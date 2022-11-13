See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. John Bond, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Bond, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.

Dr. Bond works at southwest medical associates in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates Inc.
    4420 Irving Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 823-1010
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Associates LLC
    6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-6300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Las Estancias Dental Group
    3900 Las Estancias Ct Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-6300
  4. 4
    2240 Grande Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Westside Hospital
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Headache
Malaise and Fatigue
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Headache

Malaise and Fatigue
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Care Management
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Jock Itch
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Overactive Bladder
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Prostatitis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Strep Throat
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain

Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 13, 2022
    Very timely; accessible by message through the Lovelace MyChart and responds quickly. Makes decisions quickly. Good listener! Could be a little more forthcoming with medications.
    J Cozad — Nov 13, 2022
    About Dr. John Bond, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    • FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bond accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bond has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

