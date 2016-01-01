See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. John Bonamo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Bonamo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Bonamo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bonamo works at FRANK LIGGIO MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD
Dr. Jaehon Kim, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Sheena Ranade, MD
Dr. Sheena Ranade, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Tam, MD
Dr. Jason Tam, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    SpineCare Orthopedics, PC
    333 E 38th St # 4THFL, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7223

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bonamo?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John Bonamo, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Bonamo, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bonamo to family and friends

Dr. Bonamo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bonamo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Bonamo, MD.

About Dr. John Bonamo, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 55 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871754143
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bonamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bonamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bonamo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonamo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. John Bonamo, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.