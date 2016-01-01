Dr. Bonamo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bonamo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Bonamo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bonamo works at
Locations
-
1
SpineCare Orthopedics, PC333 E 38th St # 4THFL, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7223
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonamo?
About Dr. John Bonamo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1871754143
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonamo works at
Dr. Bonamo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonamo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.