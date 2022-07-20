Dr. John Bomalaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bomalaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bomalaski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bomalaski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Bomalaski works at
Locations
1
Health First Medical Group LLC1130 Hickory St Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 752-0944
2
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Health First Cancer Institute - Merritt Island225 Cone Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 268-4200
4
Health Frist Medical Group LLC490 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good! I had a problem after my second Chemo treatment and called his after hours service on a Sunday. He called right back and was very kind and helpful. His staff is the best.
About Dr. John Bomalaski, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942273958
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bomalaski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bomalaski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bomalaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bomalaski works at
Dr. Bomalaski has seen patients for Excision of Cervix, Colposcopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bomalaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Bomalaski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bomalaski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bomalaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bomalaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.