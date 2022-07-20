See All Oncologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. John Bomalaski, MD

Oncology
3.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Bomalaski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Bomalaski works at Texas Breast Specialists in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL and Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Cervix, Colposcopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health First Medical Group LLC
    1130 Hickory St Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 752-0944
  2. 2
    Health First, Melbourne, FL
    1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 434-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Health First Cancer Institute - Merritt Island
    225 Cone Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 268-4200
  4. 4
    Health Frist Medical Group LLC
    490 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 268-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Parrish Medical Center
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. John Bomalaski, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942273958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bomalaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bomalaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bomalaski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bomalaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bomalaski has seen patients for Excision of Cervix, Colposcopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bomalaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Bomalaski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bomalaski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bomalaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bomalaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

