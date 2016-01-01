Overview

Dr. John Boldizar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Boldizar works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Ogden in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.