Overview

Dr. John Bojescul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Washington County Regional Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bojescul works at Augusta Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists in Augusta, GA with other offices in Waynesboro, GA and Thomson, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, PC
    3650 J Dewey Gray Cir, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 863-9797
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Burke Medical Center
    351 S Liberty St, Waynesboro, GA 30830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 554-4435
  3. 3
    Augusta Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, PC
    2520 University Dr, Thomson, GA 30824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 595-6211
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Aos Surgery Center
    1290 INTERSTATE PKWY, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 860-5383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Washington County Regional Medical Center
  • Wills Memorial Hospital

Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Anterior Approach Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 29, 2021
    Very happy with his concern for my well being, bedside manner, overall doctoring skills he's the best as far as I can see
    Barbara V. — Dec 29, 2021
