Dr. John Bojescul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bojescul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Washington County Regional Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Augusta Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, PC3650 J Dewey Gray Cir, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 863-9797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Burke Medical Center351 S Liberty St, Waynesboro, GA 30830 Directions (706) 554-4435
Augusta Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, PC2520 University Dr, Thomson, GA 30824 Directions (706) 595-6211Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Aos Surgery Center1290 INTERSTATE PKWY, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (707) 860-5383
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
- Wills Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with his concern for my well being, bedside manner, overall doctoring skills he's the best as far as I can see
About Dr. John Bojescul, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
