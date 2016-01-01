Dr. Bocock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Bocock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Bocock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Bocock works at
Locations
-
1
Wake Forest Baptist Healthcare1 Medical Ctr Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4551
-
2
Phoebe Maternal Fetal Medicine417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bocock?
About Dr. John Bocock, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1548680945
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bocock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bocock works at
Dr. Bocock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bocock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bocock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bocock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.