Dr. John Boatwright, MD
Overview
Dr. John Boatwright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Boatwright works at
Locations
Carolina Eyecare Physicians - West Ashley I2060 Charlie Hall Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 722-2010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent eye doctor and staff, has performed both eye exams and cataract surgery. Very professional, Highly recommend.
About Dr. John Boatwright, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285657908
Education & Certifications
- Scottish Rite Chldns Hosp
- Atlanta Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boatwright has seen patients for Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes.
