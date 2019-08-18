Overview

Dr. John Bloom Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Bloom Jr works at Coral Ridge Gastro Assocs in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.