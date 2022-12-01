Overview

Dr. John Bleazard, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED|Pikeville College School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Research Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Bleazard works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.