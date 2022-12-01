Dr. John Bleazard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bleazard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bleazard, DO
Overview
Dr. John Bleazard, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED|Pikeville College School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Research Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Bleazard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (913) 372-6366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic10701 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-2876Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Research Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bleazard?
Dr. Bleazard has been been an outstanding doctor throughout the repair and recovery of my broken heel. Without fail he has been professional, compassionate, and informative. He and the entire team at KC Bone and Joint as well as the SurgiCenter have handled every step of the healing process with warmth, kindness, professionalism and humor. I have felt incredibly well cared for throughout the process.
About Dr. John Bleazard, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1689829384
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Medical Center|St. Mary?S Medical Center
- PIKEVILLE COLL SCH OF OSTEO MED|Pikeville College School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bleazard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bleazard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bleazard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bleazard works at
Dr. Bleazard has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bleazard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Bleazard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bleazard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bleazard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bleazard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.