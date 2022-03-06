Dr. John Blankenship, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Blankenship, MD
Overview
Dr. John Blankenship, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Blankenship works at
Locations
Athena Urology Associates PC1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 2000, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 543-6261
Athens Vein Clinic PC195 KING AVE, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 543-6261
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Blankinship was my second opinion Dr. I can’t say how happy I was. He told me exactly what I needed to have done and it worked. I would recommend his office before any other urology Dr. in athens.
About Dr. John Blankenship, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1730160177
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
