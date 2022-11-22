Dr. John Blankemeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankemeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Blankemeier, MD
Overview
Dr. John Blankemeier, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Psychiatric Professional Services PA2180 N Park Ave Ste 320, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 629-6440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Blankemeier for over 8 years. He has helped me navigate some very challenging mental health and addiction issues. He has great intuition and does way more than prescribe pills. He has helped me on my journey and I am forever grateful as my life is better now than I could have ever imagined. I still have a lot of work to do and I am glad he is there to travel the road with me.
About Dr. John Blankemeier, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780860148
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blankemeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blankemeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankemeier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankemeier.
