Dr. John Blankemeier, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Blankemeier, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Blankemeier works at PSYCHIATRIC PROFESSIONAL SVC in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatric Professional Services PA
    2180 N Park Ave Ste 320, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 629-6440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 22, 2022
I have been a patient of Dr. Blankemeier for over 8 years. He has helped me navigate some very challenging mental health and addiction issues. He has great intuition and does way more than prescribe pills. He has helped me on my journey and I am forever grateful as my life is better now than I could have ever imagined. I still have a lot of work to do and I am glad he is there to travel the road with me.
Fellow Traveler — Nov 22, 2022
About Dr. John Blankemeier, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780860148
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Blankemeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankemeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blankemeier has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blankemeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blankemeier works at PSYCHIATRIC PROFESSIONAL SVC in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Blankemeier’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blankemeier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blankemeier.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.