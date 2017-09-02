Dr. John Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Blank, MD
Overview
Dr. John Blank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Blank works at
Locations
Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates1501 Maple Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 456-1517Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates3400 Haydenpark Ln Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6741Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates8266 Atlee Rd Ste 125, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 456-1537Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Blank has done 3 surgical procedures in the last 10 months. He and staff have been exceptionally professional and effective resolving my problems. He fully explained options, promptly identified the problems, and effectively treated them. His manner is kind, competent, and respectful. I highly recommend Dr Blank.
About Dr. John Blank, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1790737492
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University Combined Hand Fellowship Program
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blank has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blank works at
Dr. Blank has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blank.
