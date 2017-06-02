See All General Surgeons in Templeton, CA
Dr. John Blaney, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Blaney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Blaney works at Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo
    292 Posada Ln Ste C, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-3133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess
Aortic Aneurysm
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracic Disorders
Thrombosis
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CenCal Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 02, 2017
    Doctor Blaney is a professional but most of all a doctor who cares about his patients with much empathy . I am so thankful to have Dr. Blaney for my Doctor.
    — Jun 02, 2017
    About Dr. John Blaney, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063594059
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fairview Health System
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Blaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blaney accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Blaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blaney works at Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blaney’s profile.

    Dr. Blaney has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

