Dr. John Blair, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Blair works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.