Dr. John Black, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Black, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pontotoc, MS. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center.
Locations
South Main Dental209 S Main St, Pontotoc, MS 38863 Directions (662) 586-1048
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and outstanding staff
About Dr. John Black, DMD
- Dentistry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376632943
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.