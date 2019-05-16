Overview

Dr. John Bishop, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Bishop works at Upstate Cardiology - Easley in Easley, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC and Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.