Overview

Dr. John Bishay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Columbus Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bishay works at The Urology Center in Omaha, NE with other offices in Columbus, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.