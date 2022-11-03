Overview

Dr. John Birbari Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Birbari Jr works at Texas Health Care, Fort Worth, TX in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.