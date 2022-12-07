See All Dermatologists in Brentwood, TN
Dr. John Binhlam, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (264)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Binhlam, MD is a Dermatologist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Binhlam works at Advanced Skin and Laser Center in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Skin and Laser Center
    1649 Westgate Cir Ste 100, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 209-8289
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 264 ratings
    Patient Ratings (264)
    5 Star
    (235)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. John Binhlam, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1467596080
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
