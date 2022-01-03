Dr. Bienvenu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bienvenu, MD
Overview
Dr. John Bienvenu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Bienvenu works at
Locations
-
1
Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (337) 524-1414
-
2
GastroIntestinal Specialists A.M.C.3217 Mabel St, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 631-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doc who truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. John Bienvenu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821265281
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bienvenu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bienvenu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bienvenu works at
Dr. Bienvenu has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bienvenu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienvenu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienvenu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bienvenu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bienvenu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.