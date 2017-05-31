Dr. John Beyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Beyer, MD
Overview
Dr. John Beyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Beyer works at
Locations
-
1
Duke Behavioral Health Broad Street823 Broad St, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 613-5949
-
2
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (888) 275-3853TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Piedmont Neuroscience Institute200 Herlong Ave S Ste C, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 325-1582
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beyer?
I've seen approximately 5 psychiatrists for bipolar disorder over the last 12 years. Dr. Beyers is one of the best. Conservative on medication, a good listener, he prescribed the best combination of drugs I've ever been on.
About Dr. John Beyer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518036508
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beyer works at
Dr. Beyer has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.