Overview

Dr. John Bertsch, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, South Pointe Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Bertsch works at New Family Physicians Associate in Willoughby Hills, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.