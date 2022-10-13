Dr. John Bertrand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bertrand, MD
Overview
Dr. John Bertrand, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Walnut Hill Obstetrics & Gynecology As8305 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-7801
Women's Specialty Surgery Center of Dallas LLC8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6747
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visiting with my daughter that is expecting her first baby in March. Dr. Bertrand made her feel so much at ease , she did not particularly want a male OB but quickly changed her mind. He has great vibes!
About Dr. John Bertrand, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
