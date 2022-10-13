Overview

Dr. John Bertrand, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Bertrand works at Walnut Hill OB/GYN Assocs in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.