See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD

Urology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bertini Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Urology - Downtown
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1502, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 650-1502
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Urology - Methodist Clear Lake
    2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 957-9658
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurogenic Bladder
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Neurogenic Bladder
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bertini Jr?

    Apr 12, 2018
    Very professional. Immediately honed in on issues which may explain my False uti symptoms. Referral for an mri to investigate nerve issues. I immediately felt a large degree of confidence in dr. Bertini.
    D.Bollom — Apr 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bertini Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Bertini Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bertini Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD.

    About Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770583015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertini Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertini Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertini Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertini Jr works at Champaign Dental Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bertini Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Bertini Jr has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertini Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertini Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertini Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertini Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertini Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.