Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertini Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bertini Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Urology - Downtown1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1502, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 650-1502Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Gulf Coast Urology - Methodist Clear Lake2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 957-9658Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bertini Jr?
Very professional. Immediately honed in on issues which may explain my False uti symptoms. Referral for an mri to investigate nerve issues. I immediately felt a large degree of confidence in dr. Bertini.
About Dr. John Bertini Jr, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1770583015
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertini Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertini Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertini Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertini Jr works at
Dr. Bertini Jr has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertini Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertini Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertini Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertini Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertini Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.