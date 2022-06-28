See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. John Bertelson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Bertelson, MD

Neurology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Bertelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Dent Neurologic Institute

Dr. Bertelson works at Bertelson Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bertelson Clinic at Senior Adults Specialty Healthcare
    3215 Steck Ave Ste 200, Austin, TX 78757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 981-5192
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology
    1600 W 38th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-3540
  3. 3
    Texas Tech Physicians
    3601 4th St Ste 3A105 Fl 3, Lubbock, TX 79430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-2391
  4. 4
    Camp Darryl MD
    313 E 12th St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-7876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Sudoscan
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bertelson?

    Jun 28, 2022
    Takes time to listen not only to my loved one's needs but also to mine. I like the fact that family is included in the visits and the staff is always willing to help.
    Jackie — Jun 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Bertelson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Bertelson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bertelson to family and friends

    Dr. Bertelson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bertelson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Bertelson, MD.

    About Dr. John Bertelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215959697
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dent Neurologic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bertelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bertelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bertelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bertelson has seen patients for Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Bertelson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.