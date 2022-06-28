Overview

Dr. John Bertelson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with Dent Neurologic Institute



Dr. Bertelson works at Bertelson Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.