Dr. John Bershof, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Bershof, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with Case Western Reserve University Hospitals

Dr. Bershof works at Body By Design in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    John Fox Bershof MD PC
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 399-9609

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 04, 2022
    Dr. Bershof did my rhinoplasty on September 26, 2022 and I am SO happy with my result. He went into detail during our consults what his plan was and I left feeling confident that I would be in good hands. One week after my surgery I got the brace off and cried tears of joy when he handed me the mirror. I LOVE it! He is very meticulous in his work and gives you a result that fits your face perfectly. Thank you Dr. Bershof!! Truly life changing coming from someone who has only dreamt of this until now.
    Brittney — Oct 04, 2022
    About Dr. John Bershof, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316029937
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve University Hospitals
    Internship
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bershof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bershof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bershof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bershof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bershof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bershof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bershof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bershof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

