Dr. John Berry-Candelario Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
Overview

Dr. John Berry-Candelario Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Berry-Candelario Jr works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road
2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cranial Trauma
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cranial Trauma
Traumatic Brain Injury

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cranial Trauma
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Aneurysm
Brain Abscess
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    Jan 05, 2021
    He performed an 11 1/2 hour successful operation on me at unass. Today I feel great
    Joe Nemecek — Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Berry-Candelario Jr's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Berry-Candelario Jr

    About Dr. John Berry-Candelario Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831483825
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

